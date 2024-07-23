Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Union Budget 2024: Budget allocation for Ladakh rises by 32% to Rs 5,958

Ladakh UT, which was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, has received Rs 2,035.49 crore for establishment expenditure of the Centre

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
The Centre has allocated Rs 5,958 crore for the Union Territory of Ladakh in the Union Budget 2024-25 announced on Tuesday, a massive 32 per cent rise from last year's allotment of Rs 4,500 crore.

The Ladakh UT, which was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, has received Rs 2,035.49 crore for establishment expenditure of the Centre to meet its secretariat-related expenses and establishment of other departments and offices.

The Budget, announced by by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has allocated to Ladakh Rs 3,922.51 crore for other Central sector expenditure, including agriculture and allied schemes, water supply and sanitation, rural development, power, forestry and wildlife, medical and public health, and education among other departments.


First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

