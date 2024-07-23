Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2024: Surge in working days; more people engaged in agriculture

Budget 2024: Surge in working days; more people engaged in agriculture

Boost to rural infra and National Cooperation Policy to help fast-track rural growth

labour
Representative Picture
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 10:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CHALLENGES

> The average days of employment provided per household under MGNREGA has been rising. Demand usually coincides with rural distress

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


> Uncertain rainfall remains a challenge for India where more people are employed in agriculture than is the case in peer economies

TAKEAWAYS

> Focus on agri research, new high-yielding, climate-resilient crops to be made available

> Boost to rural infra and National Cooperation Policy to help fast-track rural growth


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Union Budget 2024: Govt slashes food, fertiliser, and fuel subsidy bill

Timely onset of monsoon leads to speedy kharif crop sowing in Rajasthan

J'khand officials to make report on impact of less rainfall on agriculture

Farmers rush to plant summer crops amid above-average monsoon rainfall

Climate-resistant seeds likely to cover 25% kharif paddy area in 2024

Topics :AgricultureWork cultureBudget 2024

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story