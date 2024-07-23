Budget 2024: Surge in working days; more people engaged in agriculture

CHALLENGES
> The average days of employment provided per household under MGNREGA has been rising. Demand usually coincides with rural distress
> Uncertain rainfall remains a challenge for India where more people are employed in agriculture than is the case in peer economies
TAKEAWAYS
> Focus on agri research, new high-yielding, climate-resilient crops to be made available
> Boost to rural infra and National Cooperation Policy to help fast-track rural growth