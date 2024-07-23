Union Budget 2024: Copper gets BCD cut, push for critical minerals

Minerals and metals crucial to green energy usage got a fillip in the Budget 2024 announcements on Tuesday, including cuts in basic customs duty (BCD) for copper concentrates, lithium and others. The finance minister also announced a critical minerals mission in the budget speech.

“To reduce their (steel and copper) cost of production, I propose to remove the BCD on ferro nickel and blister copper,” noted Nirmala Sitharaman, finance minister, in her speech on Tuesday. The finer details of the finance bill also propose removal of BCD on imports of minerals and metals such as copper concentrates, lithium, cobalt and certain others. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The finance minister added, “I propose to fully exempt customs duties on 25 critical minerals and reduce BCD on two of them.”

Uday Narang, founder and chairman of Omega Seiki, an electric mobility company, said, “Exempting import duties on critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt and other minerals, reduces battery manufacturing costs and makes electric vehicles more affordable.”

The finance minister also announced, “We will set up a Critical Mineral Mission for domestic production, recycling of critical minerals, and overseas acquisition of critical mineral assets. Its mandate will include technology development, a skilled workforce, an extended producer responsibility framework, and a suitable financing mechanism.”

Copper ores and concentrates presently attract a 2.5 per cent BCD. Major producers in India – Hindalco Industries and the latest entrant Adani’s Kutch Copper – are likely to benefit from the latest duty cut, as they depend on imports of copper concentrates.