Budget 2024: FM hikes taxes on equity trading; STCG, LTCG, STT raised

The government has hiked taxes on equities trading in a bid to raise its revenue, clamp down on speculative trading, and encourage sticky investments.

Effective July 23, the long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) on all asset classes will be 12.5 per cent from the current 10 per cent, while the short-term capital gains tax (STCG) has been increased to 20 per cent from the current 15 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In 2018, the LTCG on listed equity shares was made taxable at 10 per cent.

To mitigate the blow from the increased taxes, the amount exempted from the LTCG on listed securities has been increased to Rs 125,000 a year from the earlier limit of Rs 100,000.

The proposed changes in capital gains tax rates in the Budget are estimated to garner an additional Rs 15,000 crore for the exchequer, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Tuesday.

Legal experts said that the higher tax will be applicable even on outstanding investments and not just the new investments, including mutual funds. However, if the gains were realised till now, then old tax rates will be applicable.

More From This Section

“The proposed changes to capital gains taxation aim to simplify the system but could increase the burden on taxpayers,” said Rajesh Gandhi, Partner, Deloitte India.

In a clampdown on the astronomical surge in trades in Futures & Options (F&O) to curtail participation in the derivative segment, the securities transaction tax (STT) on them has been increased, effective October 1.

Options will now attract 0.1 per cent STT, while the same for futures will stand at 0.02 per cent. At present, the STT is 0.062 per cent for options and 0.0125 per cent for futures.

While F&O is usually seen as a hedging opportunity, it has become akin to ‘gambling’ and making retail investors more prone to losses, as per the Economic Survey issued a day before the Budget. The concerns on the same have been echoed by various financial regulators.

Brokers believe that the higher charges may not completely deter investors from taking bets in the F&O but could help cool down some activity, as the threshold to break even rises. Some believe the higher STT will be somewhat offset by a reduction in exchange turnover charges.

“This is the same date (October 1) when exchange turnover charges will be reduced. In my view, the net impact of this will be largely neutral for the customer. STT on options will increase by Rs 3.75 per Rs 10,000 round trip premium turnover while exchange turnover charges should reduce by approximately Rs 3.50 to Rs 4,” Ashish Nanda, President and Head - Digital Business, Kotak Securities.

Some brokerages indicated that the STT collection may see a two-thirds jump henceforth if the volumes remain at current levels.

“We collected about Rs 1,500 crore of STT last year. If the volumes don't drop, this will increase to about Rs 2,500 crore at the new rates,” said Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha, the country’s most profitable brokerage.

In another step towards simplification, the government has classified capital gains into two holding periods—12 months for listed securities and 24 months for all other assets.

The change will be beneficial for debt mutual funds and REITs/InvITs where the long-term period will now be 12 months and above as compared to 36 months earlier. This implies that now 12.5 per cent tax will be applicable on such debt assets if held beyond 12 months instead of the otherwise 20 per cent as per the STCG tax.

As the new change on LTCG is applicable also to unlisted securities, the tax on such investments will come down from 20 per cent to 12.5 per cent. However, it may not lead to many benefits.

“In a major change, the benefit of indexation currently enjoyed by unlisted assets including real estate has been completely removed. This offsets to some extent the benefit of the reduction in long-term capital gains tax rate from 20 per cent to 12.5 per cent,” said Gandhi.