Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: Govt to table new income tax bill next week, says FM

Budget 2025: Govt to table new income tax bill next week, says FM

The Income Tax Act 1961, which deals with imposition of direct taxes -- personal I-T, corporate tax, securities transaction tax, besides gift and wealth tax, currently has about 298 sections

Sitharaman, FM Sitharaman
Over 6,500 stakeholder suggestions have been received, and the review has been completed. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 6:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government will introduce a new Income Tax bill in Parliament next week, replacing the six-decade old income tax act of 1961.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her 2025-26 Budget speech, said the new I-T Bill will carry forward the spirit of "Nyaya" (justice) based on the concept of "trust first, scrutinise later".

"The new bill will be clear and direct in text with close to half of the present law, in terms of both chapters and words. It will be simple to understand for taxpayers and tax administration, leading to tax certainty and reduced litigation," Sitharaman said.

She said the government has implemented several taxpayer reforms in last 10 years and the new income-tax bill will be introduced next week.

Addressing a post budget press conference, Sitharaman said, "I hope it (the Bill) will get passed without much of a difficulty".

The new income tax bill will go to the Standing Committee of Parliament, she added.

Also Read

Budget 2025 LIVE news: New system simplifies and reduces tax incidence for all, says FM Sitharaman

Rahul Gandhi slams Union Budget 2025, calls it 'band-aid for bullet wounds'

Fiscally prudent, reforms-driven Budget paves way for future growth

Budget 2025: New presumptive tax scheme for non-residents in electronics

Budget FY26: Govt increases KCC loan limit to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh

Sitharaman had in July last year announced a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act 1961 to be completed within 6 months.

Following that, the CBDT had set up an internal committee to oversee the review and make the Act concise, clear, and easy to understand, which will reduce disputes, litigation, and provide greater tax certainty to taxpayers. Also, 22 specialised sub-committees have been established to review the various aspects of the Income Tax Act.

Over 6,500 stakeholder suggestions have been received, and the review has been completed.

The Income Tax Act 1961, which deals with imposition of direct taxes -- personal I-T, corporate tax, securities transaction tax, besides gift and wealth tax, currently has about 298 sections and 23 chapters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zero tax, TDS exemptions, TCS removal: How Budget 2025 affects your income

Budget 2025 to develop 50 tourist places, give Mudra loans to homestays

Govt increases culture budget by Rs 100 crore, prioritises heritage, arts

India Inc to boost capex as Budget drives infra, manufacturing, mining

Budget 2025: A boost for handicrafts, handlooms, says Stylist Prasad Bidapa

Topics :Finance ministerUnion BudgetBudget 2025income tax law

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story