Budget 2025: A boost for handicrafts, handlooms, says Stylist Prasad Bidapa

Which aspects of the Budget do you feel most strongly about?

I'm particularly excited about the allocation of Rs 2.66 trillion for rural development, including rural infrastructure. This is a huge step towards bridging the urban-rural divide and creating opportunities for growth in rural areas. Additionally, the focus on promoting traditional handicrafts and handlooms through an allocation of Rs 1,200 crore is a great way to preserve our cultural heritage.

Will the Budget help make India the third largest economy by 2030?

While the Budget has taken some positive steps, I'm not convinced it's enough to propel India to the third largest economy by 2030. The allocation of Rs 11.11 trillion for infrastructure development is a good start, but we need to see more concrete plans for implementation. Moreover, the Budget could have done more to address issues like education and healthcare, which are critical for long-term economic growth.

Will the Budget help create jobs and improve infrastructure?

The Budget has some promising initiatives for job creation, such as the allocation of Rs 2 trillion to generate job opportunities for 41 million youth over the next five years. Additionally, the focus on developing 100 industrial parks with complete infrastructure is a great way to promote industry-urban synergy and create jobs. However, we need to see more details on how these initiatives will be implemented.

How do you think the Budget addresses issues like climate change and environmental sustainability?

I'm disappointed that the Budget doesn't do more to address climate change and environmental sustainability. While there are some mentions of promoting renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions, we need to see more concrete actions and allocations. The Budget could have also done more to promote sustainable agriculture practices and reduce waste.

Do you believe the Budget adequately allocates funds to education and healthcare?

I think the Budget falls short in allocating funds to important social programmes like education and healthcare. While there are some mentions of initiatives like skilling loans and interest subvention on higher education loans, we need to see more substantial allocations to these critical sectors.