Budget 2025: ME-Card announced for credit access to MSMEs; key features

To facilitate credit accessibility, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a customised credit card scheme for micro enterprises registered on the Udyam portal

Budget 2025: For smaller entrepreneurs, 6.8 million street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme will receive improved banking support. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the 2025-26 Budget on February 1, announced significant reforms aimed at strengthening Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups. To facilitate credit accessibility, the finance minister introduced a customised credit card scheme for micro enterprises (ME-Card) registered on the Udyam portal.
 
Each card will have a Rs 5 lakh limit, with 1 million cards set to be issued in the first year. Additionally, the credit guarantee cover for micro and small enterprises will be doubled from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, unlocking an estimated Rs 1.5 trillion in additional credit over five years. Export-oriented MSMEs will also benefit from term loans of up to Rs 20 crore.
 
Regarding the processing fee for the sanctioning of credit facilities under the ME-Card Scheme, it is proposed that banks may charge processing fees in accordance with their internal lending policies.
 
 
She also announced that the investment and turnover thresholds for MSME classification would be increased to 2.5 and 2 times, respectively, to enhance scalability, technological advancements, and access to capital.  
 
For smaller entrepreneurs, 6.8 million street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme will receive improved banking support, including higher bank loan limits and UPI-linked credit cards with a Rs 30,000 cap.  

Budget 2025: Boost for start-ups
 
To support entrepreneurship, a new Fund of Funds will be launched with an initial investment of Rs 10,000 crore, expanding on existing alternative investment funds (AIFs), which have already secured commitments of Rs 91,000 crore.  
 
A special initiative will provide term loans of up to Rs 2 crore for 500,000 women, Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) entrepreneurs over five years, alongside online capacity-building programmes.  
 
Budget 2025: Manufacturing initiatives
 
The government will introduce a dedicated scheme for the footwear and leather industries while also implementing measures to establish India as a global toy manufacturing centre. Furthermore, a National Manufacturing Mission will be set up to support small, medium, and large industries, reinforcing the ‘Make in India’ initiative through policy support, governance frameworks, and execution roadmaps.  
 
Presenting her eighth consecutive Budget, Sitharaman said the document prioritises the needs of the poor, youth, farmers, and women. Notably, India currently has over 10 million registered MSMEs, employing 75 million individuals and contributing 36 per cent to the manufacturing sector. These enterprises account for 45 per cent of the country’s exports.  Investment and Turnover for Enterprises  
Type of enterprise Investment   Turnover  
  Current Revised Current Revised
Micro Enterprises Rs 1 crore Rs 2.5 crore Rs 5 crore Rs 10 crore
Small Enterprises Rs 10 crore Rs 25 crore Rs 50 crore 100 crore
Medium Enterprises Rs 50 crore Rs 125 crore Rs 250 crore 500 crore
 
First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

