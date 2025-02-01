Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Budget 2025: NCRTC gets Rs 2,900 cr for regional rapid rail project

The 82-km Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor originates at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi and terminates at Modipuram in Meerut

NCRTC
The NCRTC received a total outlay of 2,918 crore in the current budget. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 10:01 PM IST
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), India's first regional rapid rail project, has received an allocation of more than Rs 2,900 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26 announced on Saturday.

The NCRTC has started its operation in Delhi from January 5 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 13-km section of the corridor from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar in the national capital.

The NCRTC received a total outlay of 2,918 crore in the current budget, while it was Rs 3,855 crore in last budget's revised estimates.

The union budget for 2025-26 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

After the inauguration of the NCRTC's Delhi section, commuters from the national capital can reach Meerut South in just 40 minutes.

Currently, two stations -- Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar -- are operational in Delhi, while a third one is under construction at Sarai Kale Khan.

The 82-km Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor originates at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi and terminates at Modipuram in Meerut.

It has 16 stations along with nine additional stations for the Meerut metro, making it a comprehensive and transformative regional transit solution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

