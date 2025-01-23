Budget 2025: Why scrapping home loan tax benefits could hurt the common man

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is expected to introduce a bill for a new direct tax law in the forthcoming budget session. The law is set to replace the six-plus-decade-old Income Tax Act of 1961, currently consisting of 298 sections and 23 chapters. The new law is expected to simplify the provisions, purge redundant ones, and make the language more layman-friendly. Further, the government of India has indicated that the draft law will be released for public comments, which can then be tweaked based on feedback from taxpayers and experts.

Old tax regime to be eliminated?

There is widespread speculation that the old tax regime will be discarded altogether. In our view, there is sound logic behind the same. The accompanying exhibit is instructive. Our calculations show that the old tax regime with only 80C and 80D benefits (red line) is always inferior to the new regime without deductions (blue line).

When the new tax regime was introduced in 2020, taxpayers could save much more money by claiming home loan interest deductions u/s 24 in the old regime. However, the FY25 Budget’s tweaking of slabs in the new regime has nearly eliminated such advantages of the old regime over the new (compare the blue line with the black line). As the yellow bar graphs show, only those earning between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 14 lakh can be better off in the old regime by claiming the home loan interest deduction u/s 24, with the maximum benefit of Rs 33,800 at an income of Rs 9 lakh. After that, the relative benefit, compared to the new regime, dwindles and becomes negative once the income exceeds Rs 15 lakh.

Scrutiny required for the policy shift

Thus, it doesn’t matter much if the old regime is scrapped. However, with it, the benefit of claiming deductions against the payment of home loan interest will also stop. The question is, how desirable will that be from a policy perspective? In particular, the socio-economic implications of such a step for India’s real estate sector – currently valued at $493 billion and contributing 7.3 per cent to GDP – deserve careful scrutiny.