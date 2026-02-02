STT hike on F&O trades to eat into arbitrage fund returns: Experts

The hike in securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options (F&O) trades is set to pinch arbitrage funds — the short-term investment option preferred by investors to park extra cash. Experts see a 30–50 basis point decline in returns once the higher STT kicks in from the next fiscal.

Arbitrage funds transact heavily in the F&O segment with the aim of generating returns by exploiting price differences between the cash and derivatives markets.

The category has become sizeable in recent years, especially post the change in debt fund taxation in 2023. Between January 2023 and December 2025, the assets managed by arbitrage funds have grown nearly four-fold to ₹2.8 trillion.

“The biggest players in futures are arbitrage funds. Its returns will fall by about 0.5 per cent next year due to this increased STT,” said Deepak Shenoy, chief executive officer, Capitalmind Asset Management.

According to an analysis by Edelweiss MF, the rise in STT could shave off 0.32 percentage point from arbitrage fund returns on an annualised basis, considering average arbitrage strategy exposure of 70 per cent.

However, arbitrage funds may still manage to beat liquid funds, given the large variance in taxation, the analysis showed.