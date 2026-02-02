Associate Sponsors

STT hike on F&O trades to eat into arbitrage fund returns: Experts

Schemes may see 30-50 bps impact but won't go out of favour

STT collection estimates: Building castles in the air on shifting sands
Representational Image
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 7:17 PM IST
The hike in securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options (F&O) trades is set to pinch arbitrage funds — the short-term investment option preferred by investors to park extra cash. Experts see a 30–50 basis point decline in returns once the higher STT kicks in from the next fiscal.
 
Arbitrage funds transact heavily in the F&O segment with the aim of generating returns by exploiting price differences between the cash and derivatives markets.
 
The category has become sizeable in recent years, especially post the change in debt fund taxation in 2023. Between January 2023 and December 2025, the assets managed by arbitrage funds have grown nearly four-fold to ₹2.8 trillion.
 
“The biggest players in futures are arbitrage funds. Its returns will fall by about 0.5 per cent next year due to this increased STT,” said Deepak Shenoy, chief executive officer, Capitalmind Asset Management.
 
According to an analysis by Edelweiss MF, the rise in STT could shave off 0.32 percentage point from arbitrage fund returns on an annualised basis, considering average arbitrage strategy exposure of 70 per cent.
 
However, arbitrage funds may still manage to beat liquid funds, given the large variance in taxation, the analysis showed.
 
Returns from arbitrage funds are taxed at 12.5 per cent (if invested for more than a year), as they qualify for equity taxation. In the case of liquid funds or any other debt fund, it can be over 30 per cent, as the returns are taxed at the investors’ slab rate.
 
According to Vivek Rajaraman, managing director and head – client advisory, Waterfield Advisors, while the reduced returns will dent the attractiveness of arbitrage funds, they may remain the preferred option for short-term investments.
 
“The net tax advantage it enjoys vis-à-vis other short-term parking options such as liquid, ultra-short or even low-duration funds continues to make it look better on a post-tax basis. Hence, we don’t expect a shift to happen immediately, but we might see other asset classes also being in the consideration set,” he said.
 
The higher STT on F&O will also hurt other hybrid schemes that use arbitrage strategies. Equity savings funds and select multi-asset allocation funds use F&O to some extent. Most schemes in the newly introduced segment within mutual funds — specialised investment funds (SIFs) — will also see some impact, experts said.
 

Topics :STT collectionsF&OSecurities Transaction Tax

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

