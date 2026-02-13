Budget 2026 banking review panel puts regulatory coordination in focus

RRA 2.0 was a follow-up to Y V Reddy’s decision as deputy RBI governor to set up its first edition in 1999 (he went on to head the central bank in 2003 and served as RBI governor for five years). The polestar for Reddy may well have been the 96th report of the Law Commission of India (1984): “Every legislature is expected to undertake what may be called the periodical spring-cleaning of the corpus of its statute law, in order that dead wood may be removed, and citizens may be spared the inconvenience of taking notice of laws which have ceased to bear any relevance to current conditions.”