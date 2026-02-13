Budget 2026 banking review panel puts regulatory coordination in focus

While bank deposits still hold the largest share of household financial assets and have grown in absolute terms, their share in incremental financial savings has moderated in recent years. “There’s been a significant increase in allocations of investments towards non-bank channels such as mutual funds, equity, insurance, and pension funds,” points out Rohan Lakhaiyar, partner (financial services risk advisory), Grant Thornton Bharat. This movement away from bank savings is reflective of a broadening of intermediation across a wider set of financial instruments. “Given this evolving landscape, financial stability considerations, consumer protection risks, and systemic transmission channels may not be solely banking system-centric,” he added.