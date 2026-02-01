Budget 2026: Rare-earth hubs to be set up in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra, TN

FM Sitharaman outlined the initiative under what she described as the government’s “first kartavya” of scaling up manufacturing in seven strategic and frontier sectors to accelerate economic growth. “Our government has undertaken comprehensive reforms towards creating employment, boosting productivity and accelerating growth,” she said, linking the manufacturing push to job creation, productivity gains and infrastructure expansion.

In December last year, the government had approved the “Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnet” with a financial outlay of ₹7,280 crore. The scheme aims to establish 6,000 tonnes per annum of integrated rare-earth permanent magnet manufacturing capacity in India, covering the entire value chain, from rare-earth oxides to finished magnets.

“India will continue to take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat, balancing ambition with inclusion. As a growing economy with expanding trade and capital needs, India must also remain deeply integrated with global markets. We have maintained fiscal prudence and monetary stability while maintaining a strong thrust on public investments. India must be deeply integrated with global markets exporting more and attracting foreign investment,” she said.

India’s rare-earth reserves remain underutilised

India holds a substantial base of rare-earth minerals, particularly monazite deposits found in coastal beach sands, teri or red sands, and inland alluvial regions, according to the government.

Official estimates indicate around 13.15 million tonnes of monazite reserves containing nearly 7.23 million tonnes of rare-earth oxides across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Maharashtra. These oxides form the primary raw material for downstream rare-earth industries, including permanent magnet manufacturing.

Despite this resource base, domestic production of permanent magnets remains limited, forcing manufacturers to rely heavily on imports.

Trade data shows that India sourced a majority of its permanent magnet imports from China between 2022-23 and 2024-25, with import dependence ranging between 59.6 per cent and 81.3 per cent by value, and between 84.8 per cent and 90.4 per cent by quantity.