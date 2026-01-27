Budget 2026 outlook: Key expectations for agriculture, rural sectors

While some weather scientists estimate El Nino might make a reappearance only after a gap of a few years, other meteorologists say that it is still early days, and that any prediction made six months in advance has a greater chance of being off the mark. Also, unless the 'spring barrier' is passed, nothing can be said with certainty, but there is growing consensus among some of the world's meteorologists that an ‘evolving’ El Nino around May and June 2026 is a strong possibility, which is just when the Indian monsoon starts gathering steam.