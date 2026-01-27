Budget 2026 outlook: Key expectations for agriculture, rural sectors

In absolute numbers, data from the ministry of agriculture shows that as on December 26, 2025, all India average wholesale mandi prices of major crops such as maize, arhar whole, gram whole, moong whole, urad, ragi, groundnut, soybean and cotton were all trading at 5-30 per cent below their respective Minimum Support Prices (MSP), with maize, moong, urad and ragi leading the fall.
Clearly, falling prices amid a bountiful harvest has been a key feature of Indian agriculture in FY26; what is worrying is that it might persist in FY27, too, unless an unforeseen weather event such El Nino makes an appearance.