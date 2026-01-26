Associate Sponsors

Budget 2026-27: Here are key challenges in the health care sector

As digital health gains pace, Budget expectations centre on higher spending, insurance expansion and a preventive-care shift to fix India's healthcare gaps

The adoption of telemedicine and digital health solutions facilitate enhanced access to medical services, particularly in underserved and remote regions | (Photo: AdobeStock)
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 11:34 PM IST
Key market trends and strategic priorities
 
The Indian healthcare sector is undergoing a period of notable transformation, characterised by the accelerated integration of advanced technologies, increasing private sector participation, and a heightened focus on healthcare awareness among consumers. The adoption of telemedicine and digital health solutions facilitate enhanced access to medical services, particularly in underserved and remote regions
 
Key challenges
  • Restricted access to foundational resources necessary for developing indigenous, health care-specific language models
  • Insufficient number of qualified health care professionals
  • Limited government investment in health care (approximately 2% of GDP)
  • Confronting a triple burden of diseases, notably the increase in non-communicable iseases (NCDs)
  • Low health-insurance coverage, resulting in elevated out-of-pocket expenditures
  • Insufficient prioritisation of preventive health care
Key Budget expectations
  • Boost Ayushman Bharat Di­gital Mission (ABDM) fu­n­d­ing, introduce fina­n­c­ial in­­­centives to encourage adoption of digital health care
  • Raise the healthcare bu­d­get allocation to at least 2.5% of GDP to ensure sufficient resources for infrastructure development, workforce training, and improved health care delivery
  • Launch targeted program­m­es to recruit, train, and ret­ain skilled medical pr­­ofessionals in underserved areas
  • Expansion of insurance penetration, especially covering the missing middle population
  • Shift focus of the health care system towards preventive measures, early detection, and primary care services
 

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 11:31 PM IST

