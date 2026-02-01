Budget 2026: What the sodium antimonate duty cut means for the solar sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , while presenting her record ninth Union Budget on Sunday (February 1), announced a full exemption from basic customs duty on sodium antimonate, a specialised chemical used in making photovoltaic (PV) glass for solar panels. The targeted exemption moves the basic customs duty on the substance from the earlier 7.5 per cent to nil.

What is sodium antimonate and why it matters for solar glass

Sodium antimonate, sometimes called sodium pyroantimonate, is an antimony-based fining and clarifying agent added in very small quantities to molten glass. It helps remove bubbles, convert unwanted iron states that tint glass, and improve optical clarity and yield for high-end glass, including the low-iron, high-transparency glass used for PV modules. Its role is technical and small by mass, but it is important for consistent panel performance.

Solar glass, where sodium antimonate acts as a fining agent to remove bubbles and improve clarity, accounts for about eight to 12 per cent of module costs. Where does India source sodium antimonate from Trade records and industry databases show that sodium antimonate imports are concentrated, with the bulk coming from Belgium and Italy, along with a handful of other suppliers active in recent years. India primarily imports the chemical from Belgium, the dominant supplier via Nhava Sheva and other ports, and Italy, with minor volumes from China. Key importers include Borosil Renewables and Chemico Chemicals.

How much cheaper will it get for manufacturers Sodium antimonate is used in very small doses, so even a full tariff removal reduces absolute input costs only modestly. Trade data indicate the compound's unit import price is low relative to glass and cell costs, and industry reports note that only small quantities are required per tonne of glass melt. However, the exemption improves manufacturers' margins and reduces supply-chain friction for specialised glassmakers, which can speed up production and lower defect rates. The near-term impact is expected to be felt mainly through margin relief and improved domestic competitiveness for PV glass producers.