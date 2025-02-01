Budget boosts footwear sector with focus product scheme, eyes 2.2 mn jobs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget on Saturday, outlined an ambitious roadmap for India’s footwear and leather sector through a Focus Product Scheme, expected to generate around 2.2 million jobs, a Rs 4 trillion turnover, and targeted exports of over Rs 1.1 trillion. The move is aimed at suppliers of several non-leather footwear brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Reebok, which are already betting big on India as a manufacturing hub under the China-plus-one strategy. “To enhance the productivity, quality, and competitiveness of India’s footwear and leather sector, a Focus Product Scheme will be implemented. The scheme will support design capacity, component manufacturing, and machinery required for the production of non-leather quality footwear, besides support for leather footwear and products. The scheme is expected to facilitate employment for 2.2 million people, generate a turnover of Rs 4 trillion, and achieve exports of over Rs 1.1 trillion,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech for 2025-26. Additionally, she has fully exempted basic customs duty on wet blue leather to facilitate imports for domestic value addition and employment, while fully waiving the 20 per cent export duty on crust leather (hides and skins) to support exports by small tanners.

“These measures provide a major boost for the domestic and export industry and will further attract global players to this employment-intensive sector in India. The relief on wet blue is crucial, as India is almost entirely import-dependent,” said N Mohan, director and chief executive officer (footwear business) of Kothari Industrial Corporation.

This comes at a time when global suppliers such as Taiwanese company Dean Shoes (Long Yin Investment), Pou Chen Corporation, Hong Fu Industrial Group, Zucca, Sports Gear, Oasis Footwear, Lengthy, ShoeTown (in partnership with Phoenix Kothari), and Apache have already lined up investment plans in Tamil Nadu. Among these, Hong Fu Industrial Group—one of the largest global players—counts Nike, Converse, Vans, UGG, Puma, Adidas, Reebok, HOKA, Under Armour, and ON (a Swiss sportswear brand) among its clients. The company entered India last year with a Rs 1,500-crore footwear manufacturing facility at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Panapakkam, nearly 85 km from Chennai.

“The government has lined up incentives not just for capital investments but for operational investments as well. This will be a significant boost for global players, considering the current geopolitical situation,” Mohan said. To create a raw material supply base for these upcoming players, Kothari Industrial Corporation has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Tamil Nadu to bring in 19 suppliers from Taiwan, Vietnam, China, and Portugal. This initiative is expected to attract an investment of Rs 4,000 crore and generate an additional 50,000 jobs.