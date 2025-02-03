Budget has reduced demand uncertainty, nudged pvt sector investments: CEA

The tax cut announced in the Union Budget FY26 has reduced demand uncertainty in the domestic economy, thereby giving a nudge to private sector capital formation, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Monday.

Speaking at a post-budget discussion organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Nageswaran said, “It is quite clear that the current state of the world, in terms of geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainties, is very much the driving force behind many of the proposals you see in the Budget, including the widely discussed tax cut and the revision of tax slabs given to various individual income taxpayers.”

In a significant move to ease the tax burden on the middle class, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2025 presentation, unveiled a major overhaul of the new tax regime, introducing a zero-income tax slab for taxpayers earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually under the new tax regime.

The CEA said that the boost to disposable income would be positive for the Indian economy, whether it goes into consumption or savings, with the former boosting aggregate demand and encouraging the private sector to undertake capital formation.

“The private sector has indeed been investing. Maybe the pace is not as much as one would have liked to see, because the benchmarks that we use pertain to the first decade of the millennium, when the world was a different place,” the CEA said.

Nageswaran highlighted that the growth in public capital expenditure may not be able to naturally maintain the same pace of growth as the base becomes larger.

“What this Budget does is not only address the questions in people's minds about the momentum in the Indian economy but also set the Indian economy on a stronger path to medium-term growth by addressing issues such as capital formation in the private sector, energy security, employment, and skilling,” Nageswaran said.

The Union Budget FY26 has pegged capex at Rs 11.2 trillion—a growth of around 10 per cent over the previous year’s revised estimates of Rs 10.18 lakh crore. Nageswaran, however, said that taking into consideration the capex undertaken by union government public sector enterprises and the grants in aid, capital formation in FY26 is budgeted to be Rs 19.8 lakh crore against Rs 18.7 lakh crore in FY25.

The CEA also noted that the Budget has ensured that supply chain resilience for energy transition is enhanced, given a concentration of dependence on a single source for many of the inputs used for solar energy and E-mobility.

He said that without energy security and energy affordability, potential gross domestic product cannot rise. “Many of the economic slowdowns and stagnation that we are witnessing in different parts of the world can arguably be attributed to higher energy costs, which were induced by energy transition efforts,” Nageswaran said.

The CEA added that the Union Budget FY26 is a clear recognition and demonstration of the government's commitment to ensuring that the Indian economy is able to grow on the strength of domestic demand levers in a world that is going to remain uncertain, both politically and economically.