Proposed TCS threshold hike on LRS expected to boost outbound travel

The proposed increase in threshold to collect Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 7 lakh in the Union Budget is expected to benefit travel and foreign exchange segments along with increasing tax compliance.

While presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26 , Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said “the threshold to collect TCS on remittances under RBI’s LRS is proposed to be increased from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. I also propose to remove TCS on remittances for education purposes, where such remittance is out of a loan taken from a specified financial institution.”

The revision which will be effective from April 1, 2025 will aid in boosting travel and foreign exchange segments, while giving additional benefit to students and improving tax compliance, according to experts.

“The proposed hike in tax collected at source threshold on remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh should benefit the travel and foreign exchange sectors. It will provide tailwinds for the outbound tourism and airline sector. Students and individuals seeking medical treatment will also benefit,” said Poonam Upadhyay, Director, Crisil Ratings.

The outward remittances under LRS in November 2024 stood at around $1.95 billion. According to the LRS introduced in 2004, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to remit up to $2,50,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both.

Initially, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000. The LRS limit has been revised in stages consistent with the prevailing macro and microeconomic conditions.

Also Read

Manoj Purohit, Partner FS Tax, Tax and Regulatory Services, BDO India said, “Rationalisation of levy of TCS on LRS by increasing the limit from the existing Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh would increase the base for exemption and increase compliance. Also, exempting the TCS on payments made for education purposes via specified financial institutions will ease the burden on students planning to study abroad with minimal tax compliance processes.”

However, the hike in the limit is seen as small in the context of the overall LRS limit.

“The increase limit on TCS applicability from Rs 7 lakh to 10 lakh wouldn’t really have the desired effect given that in the context of the total LRS limit of $2,50,000 this increase is less than 1.5 per cent,” said Moin Ladha, Partner, Khaitan & Co.