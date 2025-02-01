Budget muted on UPI, RuPay debit card incentives; sops down by 78%

The incentive to promote small-value Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay debit card transactions has been slashed by 78 per cent in the latest Union Budget 2025.

The central government has earmarked Rs 437 crore to promote such transactions in financial year 2026 (FY26), a significant cut from the Rs 2,000 crore allocated in the previous year.

However, the final allocation of funds to promote these peer-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions and RuPay debit card payments remains higher than the initial outlay. For instance, the Centre originally set aside Rs 1,441 crore in FY25 as incentives, which was later revised to Rs 2,000 crore.

This is the second consecutive year that incentives for digital payment methods have been slashed since the scheme was introduced in FY23. The Centre first approved the incentive scheme in April 2022 with an initial financial outlay of Rs 2,600 crore.

The scheme was introduced to counterbalance the zero merchant discount rate (MDR) on all debit UPI transactions. Banks and digital payment processing firms bear the costs of processing transactions on India’s real-time payments system.

MDR refers to a fee charged to merchants by payment processing companies or banks to execute a transaction.

The provision covers the payment of incentives to acquirer banks, which is shared with issuer banks, payment service providers (PSPs), and third-party app providers (TPAPs). TPAPs include companies such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm, among others.

Stakeholders including banks, TPAPs, and NPCI incur a cost of about 0.25 per cent of the transaction value for processing a UPI P2M transaction, according to a PwC report.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), India’s apex payments body, had requested incentives for BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money)-UPI and RuPay debit card transactions to create a cost-effective value proposition for ecosystem stakeholders, increase merchant acceptance footprints, and enable faster migration from cash to digital payments, according to a press release from the Ministry of Electronics and IT.