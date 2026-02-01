Associate Sponsors

Buyback proceeds for all shareholders to be taxed as capital gains: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27', in New Delhi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 2:49 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said buyback proceeds for all types of shareholders will be taxed as capital gains.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27, Sitharaman also proposed to raise Securities Transaction Tax to 0.05 per cent on commodity futures from 0.02 per cent.

She further said MAT (Minimum Alternate Tax ) will be made final tax and the rate will be reduced to 14 per cent from current 15 per cent.

She also said the government has proposed a joint panel of Corporate Affairs Ministry and CBDT for incorporation of income computation and disclosure standards.

National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid will be established to digitally document all places of significance, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

