Budget 2025: Cotton mission, PM Dhan Dhanya Yojana to boost agriculture

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, in partnership with states and through the integration of existing schemes, will be extended to 100 districts.

While presenting the Union Budget 2025, Sitharaman said, “PM Dhandhanya Krisihi Yojna will cover 100 districts with low productivity. It will enhance agricultural productivity and augment storage at the panchayat level. This programme will cover 17 million farmers. The programme will be launched with states. It aims to grow ample opportunities... Global practices will be involved. Our government will launch a programme in pulses, with a focus on urad, tuar and masoor.”

Makhana Board in Bihar

Additionally, she said that a Makhana Board will be established in Bihar, and a National Mission on high-yield seeds will be launched. A Mission for cotton productivity will also be set in motion, alongside a focus on seafood exports, which are projected to reach Rs 60,000 crore.

Fisheries and cotton farming

An enabling framework will be created for the sustainable harnessing of fisheries, with special focus on Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. Finally, a five-year mission for cotton farming will be initiated.

New urea plant in Assam

FM Sitharaman further said that new urea plant will be set up in Namrup, Assam, to further augment the urea supply. The plant, with an annual capacity of 1.27 million metric tonnes, is expected to play a significant role in meeting the demand. Additionally, three dormant urea plants in the Eastern region have been reopened.

While starting her 8th Budget presentation, FM Sitharaman said, “Our development track record of the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India’s capability and potential has only grown in this period.”