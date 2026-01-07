CCPA proposes February 1 Union Budget presentation despite Sunday

The first part of the Budget session is likely to run from January 28 to February 13, and break for a recess before the session reconvenes on March 9 and concludes on April 2.

Ever since February 1 became the date in 2017 for the presentation of the Budget, Sundays have never come in the way of the tabling of the annual financial statement. In 2020 and 2025, the Union Budget was presented on February 1 even though it was a Saturday, which is usually a weekly off for Parliament when it is in session, in both these years.