CCPA proposes February 1 Union Budget presentation despite Sunday

February 1 is also coinciding with Guru Ravidas birth anniversary, which is a government holiday in some states in remembrance of the 15th-century saint and social reformer

The Centre will present the Union Budget on February 1 despite it being a Sunday and coinciding with Guru Ravidas Jayanti, keeping with the post-2017 convention.
Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 8:25 PM IST
The Union Budget 2026-27 is set to be presented this year on February 1, as has been done since 2017, government sources said after a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.
 
The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) has proposed that February 1 as the designated date for the presentation of the Budget is sacrosanct despite it falling on a Sunday this year, and also coinciding with Guru Ravidas birth anniversary, which is a government holiday in some states in remembrance of the 15th-century saint and social reformer. 
The Budget session of Parliament is likely to begin on Wednesday, January 28, with the President’s address, and the Economic Survey 2025-26 is likely to be tabled on Thursday, January 29. Parliament will take a break on Friday, January 30, since it will meet on Sunday, February 1, for the Budget presentation. Neither will it work, conforming to the usual practice, on Saturday. 
The first part of the Budget session is likely to run from January 28 to February 13, and break for a recess before the session reconvenes on March 9 and concludes on April 2. 
However, the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is yet to formally announce the dates of the Budget session of Parliament.
 
Ever since February 1 became the date in 2017 for the presentation of the Budget, Sundays have never come in the way of the tabling of the annual financial statement. In 2020 and 2025, the Union Budget was presented on February 1 even though it was a Saturday, which is usually a weekly off for Parliament when it is in session, in both these years.
 
Guru Ravidas Jayanti is neither a Central government “public holiday” nor is it so in most of the country. It is a “public holiday” in some north Indian states, such as Delhi and Haryana. It is a “restricted holiday”, and not a public holiday, for the Central government. However, in 2025, Ravidas Jayanti fell on Wednesday, February 12, in the midst of the Budget session of Parliament, and the two Houses did not have a sitting on account of it.
 
There are precedents of Parliament having its sittings on Sunday under special circumstances, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and on May 13, 2012, to mark the 60th anniversary of the first sitting of Parliament. Similarly, there have been instances when the two Houses sat on the occasion of a public holiday.
 
On May 13, 1957, which was a holiday on account of Buddha Purnima, the President addressed both the Houses and separate sittings of the two Houses were held on that day.
 
“In fixing the sittings, restricted holidays in the Government of India offices are, however, not taken into account and sittings may be fixed on those days,” according to the Rajya Sabha website.
 
Prior to 2017, the Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February. The convention then was that if February 28 or 29 fell on a Sunday, the previous day (Saturday) would be chosen for presenting the Budget. February 1 was selected to ensure implementation of the Budget at the start of the new financial year on April 1.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

