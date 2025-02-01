Coal minister calls budget 'empowering for farmers, women, entrepreneurs'

The Union Budget for 2025-26 is a visionary budget that empowers farmers, the middle class, women, and entrepreneurs, while laying a strong foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat,' said Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday.
The budget introduced major economic reforms that will enhance 'Ease of Doing Business', expand access to finance for MSMEs, startups, and entrepreneurs, and foster a strong investment environment, he said in a post on social media platform X.
Further, the budget strengthens Centre-State cooperation to drive inclusive growth and it reinforces the NDA government's commitment towards 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by achieving Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), sustained growth, and through global competitiveness, he said. "I congratulate & thank Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman for presenting a visionary budget that empowers Annadatas, the middle class, women, and entrepreneurs," Kishan Reddy said.
