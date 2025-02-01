Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coal minister calls budget 'empowering for farmers, women, entrepreneurs'

The budget introduced major economic reforms that will enhance 'Ease of Doing Business', expand access to finance for MSMEs, startups, and entrepreneurs, and foster a strong investment environment

New Delhi: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy during a press conference regarding 'LokManthan 2024', a biennial national colloquium of nationalist thinkers, to be held at Bhagyanagar in Hyderabad, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
The Union Budget for 2025-26 is a visionary budget that empowers farmers, the middle class, women, and entrepreneurs, while laying a strong foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat,' said Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday.

The budget introduced major economic reforms that will enhance 'Ease of Doing Business', expand access to finance for MSMEs, startups, and entrepreneurs, and foster a strong investment environment, he said in a post on social media platform X.

Further, the budget strengthens Centre-State cooperation to drive inclusive growth and it reinforces the NDA government's commitment towards 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by achieving Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), sustained growth, and through global competitiveness, he said.  "I congratulate & thank Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman for presenting a visionary budget that empowers Annadatas, the middle class, women, and entrepreneurs," Kishan Reddy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

