Chhattisgarh CM hails Union Budget as 'historic for middle class, farmers'

Sai said revolutionary decisions have been taken in the health sector too, including setting up 200 day care cancer centres across the country and exempting 36 life-saving drugs from tax

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during an event on completion of six months of the state government under his leadership, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Raipur
Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

The Union Budget for 2025-26 fulfils the dreams of every citizen and is a document of India's golden future, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Saturday.

The budget will prove to be a milestone for the upliftment of the middle and working classes, he asserted.  "With the Union Budget 2025-26 presented today, the promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has been fulfilled again that Modi Ji takes care of those who are not being taken care of by anyone. This budget is historic for the upliftment of the middle and working classes of the society. It is a document of India's golden future. It is one of the few historical budgets in the history of Independent India," Sai said.  Honouring the country's taxpayers and middle class, the Modi government has taken a decision which people had not even imagined, the CM added. "While during the Congress government, tax was levied on an annual income of Rs 2 lakh, in Modi Ji's government, no tax will be imposed on annual income up to Rs 12 lakh.  This is a decision that will directly benefit crores of middle-class families," Sai said. Hailing the pro-farmer provisions made in the budget, Sai said the decision to increase the limit of Kisan Credit Card loan from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will be a milestone for the progress of cultivators.  Sai said revolutionary decisions have been taken in the health sector too, including setting up 200 day care cancer centres across the country and exempting 36 life-saving drugs from tax.  Thanking Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and PM Modi on behalf of three crore citizens of Chhattisgarh, Sai said the budget is dedicated to farmers, youth and women.

 

Topics : Vishnu Deo Sai Union Budget Budget 2025

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

