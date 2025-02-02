Committee under manufacturing mission to look into issues in detail: Goyal

A committee will be set up under the national manufacturing mission to get into the details on issues like cutting cost of doing business; preparing future-ready workforce; and availability of technology to further promote Make in India initiative, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Representatives from the Centre, states, and private sector are expected to be there in the committee.

It would identify key focus areas, which are futuristic and where there is demand both in the domestic and foreign markets, and come up with recommendations on "what we should do".

"A committee will be set up under the mission which will go into the details and examine all the issues in detail (like) the role of Centre, and states. Different ministries will be involved, private players will also be involved and they will inform about sectors which have huge competitive advantages in India and which have export potential," Goyal told PTI.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the mission covering small, medium and large industries for furthering "Make in India" by providing policy support, execution roadmaps, governance and monitoring framework for central ministries and states.

The mission's mandate will include five focus areas: ease and cost of doing business; future ready workforce for in-demand jobs; a vibrant and dynamic MSME sector; availability of technology; and quality products.

"We will work for its speed implementation," Goyal said.

He also said steps announced for startups will help entrepreneurs in areas like deep tech and startups in smaller cities.

"We will increase our focus on these startups," he said.

The country's manufacturing accounts for about 16-17 per cent of the GDP and the government is looking to increase the share.

India's industrial production (IIP) growth accelerated to a six-month high of 5.2 per cent year-on-year in November 2024, riding on the increased festive demand and pick-up in the manufacturing sector, according to official data.