What are the three kartavyas guiding FM Sitharaman's Budget 2026 vision?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced three key 'kartavyas' that will guide the government’s economic roadmap in the coming years.

Calling it the first Union Budget prepared at Kartavya Bhavan, Sitharaman said the government has drawn inspiration from three core kartavyas to build a strong and resilient India.

She announced that the first kartavya focuses on speeding up and sustaining economic growth. Sitharaman said this includes improving productivity and competitiveness while also “building resilience through volatile global dynamics”.

The second kartavya is to “fulfil aspirations of our people and build their capacity”. Sitharaman said that people must be made active and strong partners in India’s journey towards prosperity.

The third kartavya aligns with the vision of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'. Sitharaman said the goal is to ensure every family, community, region and sector gets access to resources, basic amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation in growth. This responsibility focuses on inclusion and balanced development across the country. Support system needed to deliver the kartavyas Sitharaman said this three-fold approach needs a strong support system. First, the momentum of structural reforms must be sustained in a continuous, adaptive and forward-looking manner.