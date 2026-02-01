Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Budget / News / What are the three kartavyas guiding FM Sitharaman's Budget 2026 vision?

What are the three kartavyas guiding FM Sitharaman's Budget 2026 vision?

Union Budget 2026: Presenting the Union Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman outlined three kartavyas to boost economic growth, and ensure inclusive access to opportunities

Budget 2026
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: Sansad TV)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 12:14 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced three key 'kartavyas' that will guide the government’s economic roadmap in the coming years.
 
Calling it the first Union Budget prepared at Kartavya Bhavan, Sitharaman said the government has drawn inspiration from three core kartavyas to build a strong and resilient India.
 
She announced that the first kartavya focuses on speeding up and sustaining economic growth. Sitharaman said this includes improving productivity and competitiveness while also “building resilience through volatile global dynamics”.
 
The second kartavya is to “fulfil aspirations of our people and build their capacity”. Sitharaman said that people must be made active and strong partners in India’s journey towards prosperity.
 
The third kartavya aligns with the vision of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’. Sitharaman said the goal is to ensure every family, community, region and sector gets access to resources, basic amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation in growth.
 
This responsibility focuses on inclusion and balanced development across the country.   
 

Support system needed to deliver the kartavyas

 
Sitharaman said this three-fold approach needs a strong support system. First, the momentum of structural reforms must be sustained in a continuous, adaptive and forward-looking manner.
 
Second, a strong and resilient financial sector is essential to mobilise savings, allocate capital efficiently and manage risks. Third, cutting-edge technologies, including AI applications, can act as force multipliers to improve governance and service delivery.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2026: Electronics manufacturing outlay doubled to ₹40,000 crore

Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman announces ₹10,000 crore SME growth fund

Budget 2026: Rare-earth hubs to be set up in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra, TN

Budget boosts electronics component scheme outlay to ₹40,000 crore

Budget 2026: What to read after FM Sitharaman's address and why it matters

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2026India Economic growthBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story