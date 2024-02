Challenges

Capacity utilisation has been inching up but private companies are not investing big in new factories and

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

other assets

Geopolitical uncertainty and a wait-and-watch approach ahead of elections are said to be key factors in lower capex

Takeaways

Three major economic corridors for port connectivity, high traffic density, and an energy, mineral and cement corridor project

Push for strengthening deeptech technologies for defence purposes





Turn of the business cycle