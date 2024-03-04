Home / Budget / News / Delhi govt allocates Rs 16,396 cr for education in Budget 2024-25

Delhi govt allocates Rs 16,396 cr for education in Budget 2024-25

The minister highlighted that the government schools under the Kejriwal-led state government have transformed significantly

Education, study material (Photo: https://unsplash.com/)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 1:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Delhi government allocated Rs 16,396 crore for education in its budget for fiscal year 2024-25 announced on Monday.

Presenting the budget in the Delhi Assembly, Finance Minister Atishi said the priority of the state government is to focus on providing quality education to the residents of the city.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The minister highlighted that the government schools under the Kejriwal-led state government have transformed significantly.

"In the last 10 years, major changes have been introduced in Delhi government schools. We doubled the budget for education in the national capital. Today we are proposing a budget of Rs 16,396 crore for education in Delhi," she said.

"Before the Kejriwal government, the condition of Delhi government schools were not good. People were forced to go to private schools to study," Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, added.

Atishi said former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had played a significant role in improving the education scenario in Delhi.

She further said the Kejriwal-led Delhi government has been working on teachers' training and has so far regularised 47,914 teachers while the recruitment process for 7,000 vacancies is currently underway.

She said the results of students in Delhi government schools have improved under the Kejriwal government and they now perform better than the private schools.

Atishi also noted that the seats in state-run universities have been increased by 20,000 with a total of 93,000 students currently enrolled in these institutes.

Atishi presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly on Monday with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, and said the government is trying to realise the dream of 'Ram Rajya'.

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Atishi announces Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women aged above 18

Delhi govt's budget to be based on 'Ram Rajya' concept, says report

Delhi Budget: Govt likely to allocate Rs 1,000 cr for unauthorised colonies

Tripura FM presents Rs 27,804 cr budget focusing on infra, jobs creation

Uttarakhand's Rs 89,000 cr Budget to focus on women's welfare & education

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi governmentAtishi MarlenaIndian educationbudget support

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story