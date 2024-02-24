Delhi L-G writes to CM to expedite 'stalled' process of Budget presentation

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to expedite the "stalled" process of budget presentation in the Assembly.

The Delhi government in a statement said the budget was en route to the LG office for his approval.

"The budget was by Finance Minister Atishi with the presidential nod, around February 20. It is a financial document of utmost importance for the entire 2024-25 fiscal, so due diligence at micro level is required, and this takes time," read the statement.

The Delhi Assembly's Budget Session, which started on February 15, was extended till the first week of March with the finance minister citing a delay in its finalisation and seeking approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Budget Session was initially scheduled to end on February 21.

Saxena said that he addressed the Assembly on February 15, and the House was informed by the chief minister and the finance minister that the presentation of the budget will be delayed.

"I am constrained to bring to your notice that despite the Annual Financial Statement (budget) being ready and available with the government after due clearance of the Government of India since as long as February 19, it is yet to reach me for causing it to be laid in the House as per the law established," he wrote to Kejriwal.

As per Section 27 of the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi Act, 1991, the lieutenant governor, with the previous sanction of the president, causes the budget of every financial year to be laid before the Assembly.

The LG said that the budget received by his office on February 13, was cleared by him on the next day. It was then sent to the MHA for sanction of the president on February 15 by the Delhi government.

The Government of India conveyed its approval on February 19, he said.

"Thereafter, the process seems to have been stalled for no apparent reason at the level of the Delhi government," wrote the LG.

He said the budget needs to be discussed and passed in the Assembly at the earliest for the benefit of people of Delhi and requested the chief minister to get the process expedited.