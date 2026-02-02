Dept of Pharma raises production targets under PLI schemes for FY27

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) plans to boost production under its production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for bulk drugs, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals in 2026-27 (FY27), with the schemes receiving a 2.24 per cent increase in allocation this year.

Budget Estimates (BE) for FY27 peg the combined allocation for the three schemes at ₹2,499.84 crore, up from ₹2,444.93 crore in 2025-26 BE.

According to Budget documents reviewed by Business Standard, DoP aims to add 500 metric tonnes (MT) per annum of manufacturing capacity for bulk drugs in FY27, bringing total production to drugs worth ₹1,250 crore this year.