Budget 2026 announcements expected to give indirect boost to realty sector

The government’s announcements providing a tax holiday for data centres, setting up of city economic regions (CERs) and funding to improve infrastructure in tier 2 and 3 cities may give an indirect boost to India’s realty sector, said industry executives.

How do Budget measures affect real estate despite limited direct announcements?

“Although direct real estate announcements were limited in the Budget, the focus on manufacturing and urban development is likely to accelerate growth across asset classes such as industrial and warehousing, data centres, retail hospitality and, to an extent, the office market as well,” a Budget impact analysis by Colliers India stated.

Why is the tax holiday for data centres seen as a catalyst? In a bid to entice global cloud service providers such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon to use more Indian data centres, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a tax holiday till 2047 for foreign cloud service providers using Indian data centre services. How are developers responding to rising data centre demand? As a result, industry experts believe that developers will now leverage their strengths in land acquisition, construction, regulatory approvals and tenant management, while increasingly viewing data centres as long-term, stable-yield assets, with typical returns of 15 to 20 per cent. This shift, they say, is being driven by rising data usage, increased 5G penetration and growing storage needs.

“The proposed tax holiday will significantly accelerate data centre growth by attracting global hyperscalers and deepening long-term investment, positioning India as a preferred hub for digital infrastructure and the cloud-based service economy,” said Badal Yagnik, CEO and managing director at Colliers India. What is the scale of investment expected in data centres? According to Savills India, the country’s data centre capacity reached 1.52 gigawatt (GW) in 2025 and is projected to triple to over 4 GW by 2030 at a CAGR of 23 per cent. The sector is estimated to attract investments of ₹1.6 trillion to ₹2 trillion over the next five to seven years. Companies such as Anant Raj, Lodha, L&T Realty, DLF, Panchshil Realty, Rustomjee, Hiranandani Group, Mindspace REIT and Adani Realty have entered the segment in recent years. Some are set to raise investments in building and servicing data centre infrastructure, supported by the Budget announcements.

How are large developers scaling up data centre plans? Lodha, India’s second-largest listed real estate developer, had recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to invest ₹1 trillion, in addition to its earlier commitment of ₹30,000 crore, to develop a 2.5 GW data centre park in the state. “We are already seeing this confidence translate into action. The presence of two foreign companies on our digital infrastructure platform in MMR is a clear testament to our ability to meet global benchmarks on reliability, sustainability, compliance and execution,” said Shaishav Dharia, director, Lodha Green Digital Infrastructure. The company is also planning to foray into the built-to-suit data centre segment.

What qualifies for exemption under the data centre policy? According to Vijay Agrawal, MD and sector lead (infrastructure), Equirus Capital, “Data centre services are defined as services provided through the use of physical infrastructure, including land, buildings, computing services and other services. Thus, data centre services provided by colocation service providers will also be exempt if they are set up under an approved scheme and owned and operated by an Indian company.” How could the push reshape employment and technology adoption? Amit Sarin, managing director at Anant Raj, added that this push is expected to create high-quality employment, encourage innovation, and position India as a preferred destination for data-driven businesses and next-generation technology deployments.

Which cities are likely to benefit the most? “Tier 1 cities such as Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru will see renewed interest from data centre players. Tier 2 cities such as Jaipur and Vijayawada will very likely see more traction in this segment,” said Anuj Puri, chairperson at Anarock Group. How will CER funding influence non-metro real estate demand? The move to allocate ₹5,000 crore each for development of CERs is expected to catalyse demand and consumption across economic sectors, with non-metro cities likely to see companies expand their presence through urban development, including office and residential projects. The Budget places renewed emphasis on unlocking growth in tier 2 and 3 cities, including temple towns, supported by investments in tourism, skilling and high-speed connectivity.

"The reinforced policy continuity through sustained infrastructure investment and a focused urbanisation agenda together provide structural support to real estate demand across tier 1 and tier 2 markets. Enhanced urban mobility and integrated housing frameworks are expected to strengthen demand resilience and deepen regional property markets," said Manik Malik, CEO, BPTP Limited. What other sectors could drive future real estate demand? Executives add that targeted policy support is expected to support real estate requirements from sectors such as textiles, healthcare, semiconductors, rare earths and emerging domains such as artificial intelligence (AI) across various regions. The Infra Risk Guarantee Fund is expected to reduce risk during construction and early project phases and encourage greater private sector participation, said analysts at PwC India.