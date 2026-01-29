Domestic climate finance alone won't suffice for India: Eco Survey

India faces global challenges in climate finance and relying solely on domestic resources will not be sufficient, the Economic Survey on Thursday warned, suggesting mobilising private sector finance.

Critical areas, including adaptation, financing for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), urban infrastructure, and hard-to-abate industries, remain "underfunded".

Currently, about 83 per cent of India's finance for mitigation and 98 per cent of finance for adaptation is sourced domestically.

"However, the gaps in available finance and the needs persist, relying solely on domestic resources will not be sufficient," the Survey warned.

Although the country has successfully reduced its emissions intensity by 36 per cent since 2005 and achieved 50 per cent non-fossil power capacity ahead of schedule, climate finance remains skewed towards mature sectors such as solar, wind energy and energy efficiency, it said.

International public sector climate finance at an affordable cost, is, therefore, essential for mobilising private sector finance, required to meet climate ambitions, the Survey added. Despite several measures, "challenges persist in accessing finance at scale in India", the Survey said. The cost of capital for climate projects remains high, access to multilateral finance is often complex, and long-term international capital from institutional investors remains limited. Risk-mitigation and risk-sharing mechanisms are still underdeveloped, particularly for emerging technologies and large-scale adaptation projects, it added. STEPS TAKEN TO BRIDGE FINANCE GAP The Survey said India has taken several steps to mobilise climate finance. Sovereign green bonds have been issued to fund low-carbon public infrastructure, providing policy signalling and market benchmarks.