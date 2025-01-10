Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / DPIIT officials meet AIFs to promote capital mobilisation for startups

DPIIT officials meet AIFs to promote capital mobilisation for startups

The meeting saw the participation of more than 70 AIFs, with discussions focused on capital mobilisation and promoting funding for startups in smaller cities

Startups, Indian startups
Image: Shutterstock
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 7:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahead of the Union Budget, officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) met with alternate investment funds (AIFs) on Friday to discuss ways to promote funding for startups in the country.
 
The meeting saw the participation of more than 70 AIFs, with discussions focused on capital mobilisation and promoting funding for startups in smaller cities, a senior government official said.
 
AIFs have already committed to investing Rs 80,000 crore in startups, of which Rs 20,000 crore has been disbursed so far. Under the industry department’s Fund of Funds Scheme (FFS), support is extended to Sebi-registered AIFs, which, in turn, invest in startups.
 
Startups for problem-solving 
Separately, DPIIT secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said the government is urging corporates to collaborate with startups to tackle business challenges and promote the growth of new entrepreneurs.
 
“Large companies may have sufficient work on their hands, and if they face any problems, instead of pulling more resources, they may like to collaborate with somebody outside the company to resolve the problem. So in that, we are pushing that you work with startups,” Bhatia told reporters.

Also Read

A fifth of AIF investments questionable in terms of intent: Sebi official

AIFs seek tax passthrough to compete with emerging 'new asset class'

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC plans AIF expansion with private credit schemes

Sebi specifies checks for AIFs to curb circumvention and ever-greening

Golden Growth Fund to raise Rs 400 cr to build realty projects in Delhi

 
The abolition of the angel tax in July has resulted in reverse flipping, which has helped startups return and register their firms in India, the secretary said.
 
DPIIT is also looking at greater integration between Indian startups and international markets. “What we want is for our startups to tie up with international companies where they can outsource their problems to our startups. We want that linkage,” Bhatia said.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt may introduce one-time amnesty scheme to resolve Customs disputes

FinMin meet: MFI representatives seek lowering of asset qualification norms

Premium

Capex should be ramped up by 25% over BE: CII President Sanjiv Puri

Expect RBI to cut rates next month, Budget must focus on job creation: CII

Union Budget should reduce personal I-T for lower-income groups: EY India

Topics :AIFUnion BudgetDPIITStartups

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story