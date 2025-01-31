ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman returns as Pakistan announce squad

After much anticipation, hosts Pakistan have finally revealed their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on Wednesday, February 19, with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. The 15-member squad will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, with Salman Ali Agha as his deputy.

Injured Saim Ayub ruled out

Pakistan’s rising star Saim Ayub, a key performer in their historic One Day International (ODI) series victories in Australia and South Africa in 2024, has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to an ankle injury sustained during the Test series in South Africa.

National selection committee member Asad Shafiq stated that while Ayub was eager to participate in the global event, the selectors prioritised his long-term fitness over immediate selection. He acknowledged the young batter’s disappointment but emphasised that the team is committed to his recovery.

Fakhar Zaman returns

Fakhar Zaman, who played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, has made a comeback to the ODI squad after last featuring in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Also Read

ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full squad list of all 8 participating teams With Abdullah Shafique missing out, the selectors are weighing their options for an opening partner for Fakhar. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel are the leading contenders for the role, with the final decision to be based on match conditions, opposition, and strategy. Shafiq indicated that Babar’s experience as an opener in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and his recent Test form in South Africa make him a strong candidate.

Experienced bowling department

Spin is expected to be a crucial factor in the tournament, and Abrar Ahmed has been tasked with leading Pakistan’s spin attack. Since making his ODI debut against Zimbabwe, the 24-year-old has claimed 10 wickets in four matches.

Shafiq noted that Abrar’s strong domestic performances earned him a place in the squad and that he possesses the temperament to excel in home conditions.

Pakistan will also rely on their formidable pace attack, comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain.

The selectors were particularly impressed by Rauf’s exploits in Australia, where he picked up 10 wickets in Pakistan’s first ODI series win in the country in 22 years, and Afridi’s match-winning performances in South Africa, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker in Pakistan’s historic series sweep.

Pakistan squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Abrar Ahmed.