Union Budget 2025: Date, time & where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman live

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the first full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government on February 1. With expectations of revised income tax slabs, a massive boost for infrastructure, and increased funding for rural development and education, this Budget is highly anticipated.

Notably, Sitharaman will make history by presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget, the highest by any finance minister in independent India.

Budget 2025: Key dates & session timeline

The Budget session of Parliament commenced on Friday, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The session will take place in two parts:

First phase: January 31 to February 13

Second phase: March 10 to April 4

Budget 2025: Date & time

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her Budget speech in Lok Sabha at 11:00 am on February 1 (Saturday).

Where to watch Budget 2025 live streaming?

Economic survey 2024-25: What to expect

A day before the Budget, Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2024-25 . This report provides an official assessment of India’s economic performance for the ongoing financial year and outlines challenges for the future.

The Economic Survey serves as a blueprint for growth and reforms, crafted by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and his team.

Also Read

PM Modi’s remarks on Budget 2025

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a significant milestone. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he noted that for the first time since 2014, there was no foreign attempt to disrupt India's stability before a session.

With his government presenting its first full-fledged Budget in its third term, Modi invoked Goddess Lakshmi, expressing hope that she will bless the poor and middle class with prosperity.

He further emphasised that this Budget will infuse confidence and energy in India's journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, a vision to make India a fully developed nation by its 100th year of independence.