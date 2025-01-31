Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2025: Date, time & where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman live

Union Budget 2025: Date, time & where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman live

Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first full Budget of Modi 3.0 on Feb 1. Check the date, time, and where to watch the live speech online

Sitharaman, Budget, Bahi-khata
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the first full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government on February 1. With expectations of revised income tax slabs, a massive boost for infrastructure, and increased funding for rural development and education, this Budget is highly anticipated.
 
Notably, Sitharaman will make history by presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget, the highest by any finance minister in independent India.
 

Budget 2025: Key dates & session timeline

 
The Budget session of Parliament commenced on Friday, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The session will take place in two parts:
 
  • First phase: January 31 to February 13 
  • Second phase: March 10 to April 4
 

Budget 2025: Date & time

 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her Budget speech in Lok Sabha at 11:00 am on February 1 (Saturday).
 

Where to watch Budget 2025 live streaming?

 
You can catch live coverage of Sitharaman's Budget 2025 speech on the Business Standard website and Business Standard's official YouTube channel.
 

Economic survey 2024-25: What to expect

 
A day before the Budget, Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2024-25. This report provides an official assessment of India’s economic performance for the ongoing financial year and outlines challenges for the future.
 
The Economic Survey serves as a blueprint for growth and reforms, crafted by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and his team. 

Also Read

Economic Survey 2025 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman tables report; all eyes on growth, inflation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 600 pts to 77,360 before Economic Survey release; All sectors gain

Union Budget session LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table the Economic Survey soon

Will Sensex, Nifty rally or tank on Budget 2025 day? Check key levels here

Defence stocks: GRSE, BDL, BEL, HAL surge up to 9% day ahead of Budget 2025

 

PM Modi’s remarks on Budget 2025

 
Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a significant milestone. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he noted that for the first time since 2014, there was no foreign attempt to disrupt India's stability before a session.
 
With his government presenting its first full-fledged Budget in its third term, Modi invoked Goddess Lakshmi, expressing hope that she will bless the poor and middle class with prosperity.
 
He further emphasised that this Budget will infuse confidence and energy in India's journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, a vision to make India a fully developed nation by its 100th year of independence.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Union Budget session LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table the Economic Survey soon

Economic Survey likely to project 6.3-6.8% GDP growth for next fiscal year

President Murmu opens Budget session 2025: Housing, healthcare, AI in focus

PM Modi's 'no foreign interference' jibe at Oppn ahead of Budget session

Hopeful that Budget will offer schemes to aid MSMEs: UCCI president

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2025Budget sessionUnion BudgetBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story