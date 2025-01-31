Policy stability, rational taxes tops Budget wishlist of gaming companies

A stable policy that spurs investments and job creation, alongside a more rational and progressive taxation regime, tops the Budget wishlist of online gaming companies, according to E-Gaming Federation Anuraag Saxena.

His comments assume significance as the Directorate General of GST Intelligence's (DGGI) tax demands totalling Rs 1.12 lakh crore against online gaming companies, over the past many months, spooked the industry, although the Supreme Court's recent stay on showcause notices issued by GST authorities has provided a breather.

Saxena said a slew of measures suggested by the industry can "turbocharge" the sector.

The online gaming industry is also keen on playing a bigger role in participating in initiatives that involve and educate people about various government schemes through online educational games.

"We need policy clarity and policy stability, which is what both domestic investors and foreign investors look for," Saxena said.

The e-gaming industry is also pitching for a "more rational and progressive taxation" regime.

"We would like more rational and progressive taxation, which honestly, over the last 10-12 years, the government has been able to achieve through the whole GST process, which was really cumbersome if you think about it. Ideally, we want tax policies that provide a fillip to the industry," he said.

The E-Gaming Federation (EGF) last year announced CityQuest: Shades of Bharat' in partnership with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (MIB) as part of the 'Create in India Challenge' for WAVES 2025.

The game was geared to celebrate and educate players about India's diverse urban landscape and development.

"....EGF is formally a part of MIB's Waves now, where we've created a game called City Quest, which shows India's Vikas journey through Niti Aayog's sustainable development goals. I think more of that needs to start happening, where we need to normalise the participation of gaming in our society, in our economy," he said.