Eco Survey: India's manufacturing strategy needs revitalisation for GVCs

India needs a manufacturing strategy focused on scale, competitiveness, innovation and deeper integration into global value chains (GVCs), the Economic Survey said, highlighting manufacturing as a strategic national asset amid geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological change.

Why does manufacturing need a mission-oriented approach?

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said the sector is central to employment, productivity, technological learning, exports and strategic resilience and therefore requires a mission-oriented approach rather than pure incentives, along with support for manufacturing of components, systems and design- or IP-intensive activities.

“Manufacturing competitiveness and exports are important for maintaining long-term currency stability and strength. Moreover, when the security of supply of essential and infrastructure goods is no longer assured, manufacturing takes on a far greater strategic dimension,” he said in the preface to the Economic Survey, noting the criticality of the recently concluded India-EU free trade agreement.

What will drive competitiveness and resilience? The CEA added that competitiveness will hinge on innovation, skilling, infrastructure, logistics and MSME scaling to establish the country as a high-productivity manufacturing hub. Strategic resilience through diversification and the creation of depth in capabilities will be needed, backed by increased private-sector investment in research and development, technology adoption, skills and quality systems, the Survey said, underscoring the importance of MSMEs in export-linked supply chains. The Survey noted that an estimated ₹8.1 trillion remains locked in delayed payments, impacting working capital and restricting growth for MSMEs. How can India deepen integration into global value chains?

For deeper integration into GVCs, the Survey proposed reimagining the cluster model through a three-pronged strategy: identifying and anchoring large, high-potential regions in well-connected brownfield locations; empowering institutional mechanisms such as the International Financial Services Centres Authority at GIFT City to ensure regulatory certainty and flexibility; and involving private developers to masterplan, build and operate core infrastructure, ensuring market responsiveness and efficiency. The Survey flagged advanced manufacturing as an opportunity to raise productivity and strengthen export competitiveness, recommending its inclusion in the National Manufacturing Mission strategy. With global manufacturing still anchored in China’s scale and integrated industrial systems, lowering the cost of capital for upstream, capital-intensive inputs would be a more efficient way to ensure downstream competitiveness, the CEA noted.

What policy changes does the Survey suggest? The Survey also called for continued tariff rationalisation, especially for intermediates and capital goods, to enhance cost competitiveness and deepen GVC integration. “Modern logistics infrastructure under the PM GatiShakti initiative, regulatory simplification, and a focused industrial cluster strategy—anchored in scale, supplier depth, skills and shared infrastructure—will be vital for expanding manufacturing beyond existing enclaves, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities,” it said. While services exports have outpaced goods exports and played a stabilising role, the CEA said they cannot substitute for goods-based export ecosystems that underpin durable external and currency stability, adding that manufacturing enables institutional and state capacity building.