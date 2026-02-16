Monday, February 16, 2026 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Inox Wind shares drop 7% as analysts cut estimates after Q3 results

Inox Wind shares drop 7% as analysts cut estimates after Q3 results

JM Financial has downgraded Inox Wind Ltd to 'Add' from 'Buy', while trimming its FY28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates

Inox Wind share price in focus

Inox Wind

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd. plunged nearly 7 per cent on Monday, falling to over a two-year low after an analyst downgraded the stock following its December quarter earnings for the financial year 2026 (Q3-FY26).
 
The company's stock fell as much as 6.8 per cent during the day to ₹99.06 per share, the biggest intraday fall since July 15 last year. The stock pared losses to trade 5.5 per cent lower at ₹100.4 apiece, compared to a 0.10 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:00 AM. 
 
Shares of the company fell for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 4.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 2.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Inox Wind has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,135.71 crore. 
 

Inox Wind Q3 results 

Inox Wind reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹126.65 crore in the December quarter. The company's total income rose to ₹1,238.42 crore from ₹994.73 crore during the same quarter a year ago.
 
The net order book stands at 3.2 GW, providing revenue visibility of 18-24 months. Total order inflow for FY26 stands at 600 MW, including orders from Aditya Birla, Amplus/Gentari, Jakson, and First Energy, among others.

Also Read

Kwality Walls listing, hul demerger

Kwality Wall's shares list at 26% discount on NSE post demerger from HUL

Stock market live updates today, February 16, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 175 pts; Nifty tops 25,500; Fractal lists flat on BSE

auto industry, auto parts

RACL Geartech soars 14%, hits 52-wk high; what's driving auto parts stock?

Aye Finance share price

Aye Finance IPO: Shares list flat at ₹129 amid subdued investor response

Fractal Analytics Share Price

Fractal Analytics IPO disappoints on debut; shares list at 3% discount

 
"At InoxGFL Group, all our renewable companies are primed for massive growth in the years ahead. We aim Inox Wind continues to deliver strong performance and execution, while the large-scale O&M portfolio expansion of Inox Green further adds to consolidated profitability," InoxGFL Group Executive Director Devansh Jain said.   CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates

Analysts on Inox Wind Q3 earnings 

JM Financial has downgraded Inox Wind Ltd to 'Add' from 'Buy', while trimming its FY28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates. The brokerage noted that the company currently has an order book of 3.2 gigawatts (Gw). 
 
However, citing challenges related to grid connectivity, right of way (RoW) issues and delays in power purchase agreements (PPAs), JM Financial has revised its execution estimates downward. It now expects Inox Wind to execute 900 megawatts in FY26, 1,100 Mw in FY27 and 1,200 megawatts in FY28, compared with its earlier projections of 1,050 Mw, 1,500 Mw and 1,600 Mw, respectively.
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services said Inox Wind reported a soft Q3, with deliveries falling short of expectations. The company’s quarterly revenue missed the brokerage’s estimates by 34 per cent, largely due to weaker-than-expected execution. The brokerage has cut its profit after tax estimates for FY26 and FY27 by 10 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, factoring in slightly lower delivery volumes and realisations.
 
The brokerage has also reduced its valuation multiple to 20 times from 24 times, citing weaker broader market sentiment, modest earnings downgrades, and a slower-than-anticipated pace of new order inflows.
 
==========
 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)

More From This Section

Dr Reddy's share price outlook: Choice Broking predicts an upside target of ₹1,465 on the stock.

Dr Reddy's: 5 technical reasons why Choice Broking is bullish on this stock

dividend stocks today

Eyeing passive income? Keep an eye on these 8 dividend paying stocks today

IT stocks

AI threat to Indian IT stocks? Motilal Oswal explains road head for sector

Stocks to buy today, Feb 16

Stocks to buy: Choice Equity analyst suggests Minda Corp, Bajaj Consumer

Stocks to Watch, February 16

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 16: Ola Electric, Kfin Tech, Inox Green, HUL

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Stock Market Today Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty Inox Wind

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stocks PicksIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast