Home / Budget / News / Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss Indo-China border issue

Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss Indo-China border issue

Earlier last week, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha and sought a discussion on the border situation with China

Congress MP Manish Tewari
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:26 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday seeking a discussion on the border situation with China.

"Since this Budget Session is the final session of the 17th Lok Sabha prior to the General Elections, I request that this House be adjourned to discuss the India-China border situation," Tewari said in his notice.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Opposition MP claimed that there have been constant border clashes between India and China since 2019 and the central government has "stonewalled" every attempt by the Opposition to have a discussion on the issue.

"Since 2019, there have been constant border clashes between India and China. The Government has stonewalled every attempt made by the Opposition to have a discussion regarding this urgent issue," Tewari said.

Earlier last week, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha and sought a discussion on the border situation with China.

The Congress MP said that a video had emerged showing Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers confronting Indian shepherds in Taklung Chorok Valley, blowing sirens to scare away livestock, and engaging in heated arguments.

"This incident is deeply concerning as it highlights the ongoing border tensions between India and China, which have persisted since May 2020. While disengagement has occurred in some areas, tens of thousands of troops remain deployed on both sides, posing a significant threat to regional stability. Despite the government's assurances, the situation continues to be tense," he said.

"The PLA's actions constitute a clear violation of Indian sovereignty and territorial integrity. The video evidence leaves no doubt that the soldiers trespassed onto Indian land, attempting to intimidate and coerce the local population," Gogoi added in his notice.

Congress MP further added that this House cannot remain silent in the face of such blatant aggression. It must act decisively to uphold the nation's sovereignty and ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that global politics is a competitive game and India should not be 'scared' of China, and instead of 'complaining' should focus on doing better than Beijing.

He also said that China being a 'major economy' will deploy its resources and as part of competitive politics, try and shape things in its way.

Also Read

Budget Session LIVE: Discuss Indo-China border issue, says Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari demands to conduct 2024 polls on paper ballots

Principal objective not going to be addressed in G20 summit: Manish Tewari

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Apple looking for suppliers of crucial components in India, Taiwan, S Korea

Unusual election year Budget signals PM Modi's sky-high confidence

Budget Session LIVE: Discuss Indo-China border issue, says Manish Tewari

Interim Budget indicates the way forward

Central govt workforce likely to decline by nearly 50,000 in 2025

FPIs investment in debt market over 6-year high at Rs 19,800 cr in January

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India China tensionIndia China border rowManish TewariUnion budgetsCongressParliament

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story