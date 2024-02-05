Home / Budget / News / FY25 Budget will help state become $1 trn economy: UP finance min Khanna

"The Yogiji's (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) budget will take UP forward to achieve its target of becoming a 1 trillion dollar economy," he said

Khanna said that the upcoming budget is expected to give emphasis on infrastructure, youth employment, and women empowerment | Representative image
Press Trust of India Lucknow

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 11:36 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday said his budget for the next fiscal year will be all-inclusive and help the state become a $1-trillion economy.

Talking to reporters ahead of presenting the annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly, Khanna said the budget will be 'Sarv Samaveshi' (all-inclusive) and 'Sarv Sparshi' (taking care of all) to ensure all-round development.

"The Yogiji's (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) budget will take UP forward to achieve its target of becoming a 1 trillion dollar economy," he said.

He further said that the upcoming budget is expected to give emphasis on infrastructure, youth employment, and women empowerment.

Asked about whether the budget will give a push to BJP's religious agenda by allocating more funds to places of religious importance, he said, "all this comes under the head of infrastructure".

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the state's budget aimed at making Uttar Pradesh as "Sarvottam Pradesh" (the best state).

"This budget aims at taking UP forward on the path of development," he said, adding that if anyone wants to see the pace of development in the country, it can be seen in UP.

Brajesh Pathak, who is also a deputy chief minister of the state, said the budget will strengthen infrastructure and have schemes for the welfare of the poor.

"Women, youths, farmers will be on the priority," he said, adding that the Ram temple has been made in Ayodhya and the government will develop tourism in other places also.

On the opposition's criticism of his government, Pathak said that it is a group of "tired people" and people of the state have already discarded them.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

