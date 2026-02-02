Health Ministry targets 30 mn hospitalisations under PMJAY for FY27

The Union health ministry is aiming for 30 million hospital admissions under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), with claims worth Rs 36,000 crore expected to be disbursed during the year.

This represents a 63 per cent increase over the Rs 22,000 crore earmarked for claims payments in the previous financial year.

How will hospital coverage under PMJAY expand?

According to Budget documents reviewed by Business Standard, the expansion plan includes the empanelment of 1,800 new government and private hospitals under the scheme. This would translate into an 8 per cent increase in the number of hospitals currently empanelled.

At present, more than 33,000 hospitals are empanelled under PMJAY, including 17,505 public healthcare facilities and around 15,600 private hospitals. What does the Budget provide for PMJAY in FY27? Budget estimates for FY27 have pegged the allocation for PMJAY at Rs 9,500 crore, a marginal increase of 0.9 per cent from Rs 9,406 crore provided in the FY26 Budget estimates. Launched in 2018, AB-PMJAY provides health insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. The scheme covers about 550 million individuals, corresponding to 123.4 million families.