Interim Budget 2024: T V Somanathan to Ajay Seth, meet the FM's crack squad

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget in Parliament for the fiscal year 2024-25. This will be Sitharaman’s sixth consecutive budget, having presented her first full budget in July 2019 after the Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power for a second term. The February 1 budget will also be the last major economic document before the next general elections.

A vote-on-account or interim budget, once approved by Parliament, will authorise the government to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of India on a pro-rata basis to meet expenditure until a new elected government presents the full Budget, usually in July.

FM is backed by a strong team of bureaucrats and economists in charting out the future strategy in the upcoming budget.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman will be only the second finance minister in the history of India to present a sixth consecutive budget, surpassing the records of her predecessors like Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, who had presented five budgets in a row. Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai is the only other minister to hold this record.

For the interim Budget, Sitharaman has ruled out any “spectacular announcements” before the Lok Sabha elections though precedence doesn’t prevent her from announcing pre-election sops.

Sitharaman on Thursday said that the government policy would focus on youth, women, farmers, and the poor, raising expectations of some key announcements for these priority groups.

Sitharaman will aim to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY24 and is expected to stick to the fiscal glide path of reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY26. Ahead of the interim Budget, the Centre’s fiscal deficit for the first eight months of the current fiscal year remained at a comfortable 50.7 per cent of the full-year target of 17.87 trillion rupees.

Sitharaman, who studied economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has held the commerce and defence portfolios in Narendra Modi’s first tenure. It was during her time as defence minister in 2019 when the 1999 skirmish between India and Pakistan happened.





Sitharaman has been elected to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

T V Somanathan

As the senior most of the five secretaries in the Ministry of Finance, Somanathan holds the charge of the finance secretary. He also holds the position of Secretary in the expenditure department.

A 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Somanathan worked in the Prime Minister’s Office from April 2015 to August 2017 and is known to have the ears of Modi.

A PhD in economics, the finance secretary has a great hold on the subject of economics, and has published more than 80 papers and articles on economics. He has also authored two books.

Between 2015 and 2017, Somanathan has served as joint secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and also worked as Director at the World Bank, Washington D.C on deputation.

Ajay Seth

A 1987 batch IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre, Seth is the secretary of the department of economic affairs in the ministry of finance. Seth has been in the news this last year due to his role as the officer in charge of the finance track of the Group of 20 (G20) under India’s Presidency.

Seth is also credited with heading initiatives such as India’s first sovereign green bond issuance and the creation of the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Secretary in the department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Tuhin Kanta Pandey is known for leading the efforts towards the sale of the privatisation of Air India and the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India. Pandey is a 1987 batch officer from the Punjab cadre.





For the fifth year in a row, though, the government is staring at missing the disinvestment target. FY24 will probably have the lowest collection in disinvestment in a decade. Some experts say that it may be prudent to set a moderate target of sub-Rs 50,000 crore for FY25, instead of a higher aim that may disrupt the budget math.

Sanjay Malhotra

Malhotra, a 1990 batch officer from the Rajasthan cadre, is currently serving as the revenue secretary, prior to which he headed the Department of Financial Services.

A key player in the budget exercise, Malhotra has to ensure that the tax revenue growth is maintained to keep the government on the fiscal consolidation path.

Malhotra is one of the key persons who drafts Part B of Sitharaman’s Budget speech.

Vivek Joshi

Vivek Joshi is one of the newest entrants in the group of FM’s top advisors on Budget, having joined the finance ministry in November 2022 as the secretary of the Department of Financial Services.

A 1989 batch officer from the Haryana cadre, Joshi holds a doctorate in international economics from the University of Geneva. Before being appointed financial services secretary, Joshi was the registrar general and the census commissioner of India.

Some of the key financial sectors, including banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, and the National Pension System, are under Joshi, who would provide important inputs for the upcoming budget.

V Anantha Nageswaran

A writer, author, teacher V Anantha Nageswaran as the chief economic advisor to the government of India is one of the closest advisors of Sitharaman on all things related to the economy including global developments and their impact on the Indian economy.

Nageswaran, along with Seth, has been at the forefront of the finance track discussions representing India during the G20 presidency.

Nageswaran is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and holds a doctorate from the Isenberg School of Management, UMass Amherst.

While the CEA also releases the Economic Survey ahead of the budget, this exercise would be skipped this time as it is an interim budget.