Budget 2024: Youth, women, farmer to be focus of govt policy, says FM

Days ahead of the interim budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday stated the government will focus its policies towards the betterment of four groups—youth, women, farmers, and the poor—identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sitharaman mentioned that since 2014, the government has undertaken efforts to provide basic necessities of housing, water, roads, and electricity to people with a sense of urgency which was lacking over the last 50-60 years. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“In 2014, there was still a huge number waiting for their houses and electricity roads…50 years went by without a sense of urgency," she added.

Sitharaman stated that the government today is close to achieving saturation in various social sector schemes to ensure these fundamental things are available irrespective of who they are. The Finance Minister said that the government had laid the material foundation for a "Viksit Bharat" by providing basic necessities to all.

Speaking at Hindu College, University of Delhi, on its 125th anniversary, the Finance Minister urged the students to lead the way towards achieving economic independence for India. She was speaking during an interactive session on the topic: ‘Empowering the Youth: Building the Foundations of a Viksit Bharat.’

Sitharaman also said that India has remained self-sufficient in the face of global challenges such as the Red Sea crisis, and many countries want to work with India to build a long-term understanding for food exports. India is nearly self-sufficient as far as agriculture is concerned, except in oil seeds and pulses, she stated.

“We are one of those very fortunate countries in a world which is affected by war, Red Sea conflict, movement of food grains becoming logistically challenging and costly, is largely self-sufficient… Immense possibility exists in agriculture, and we are investing in research and development activities in this sector,” the Finance Minister added.

Sitharaman also said that the government has been able to save Rs 2.5 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) by weeding out dummy and undesirable beneficiaries.

While asking the youth to cast their vote with a sense of duty and not just a right, the Finance Minister also highlighted that the public narrative has become quite vitiated due to a lack of credible sources.

The Finance Minister said that the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony of January 22 was a ‘civilisational marker’, and a fortunate moment for the generation who could witness the restoration of civilisational values.