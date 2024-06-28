Maha Budget: Women to get Rs 1,500 monthly; 3 cylinders for family of 5

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state Budget for 2024-25.

Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said in his budget speech in the assembly that the scheme, "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", will be implemented from July, four months ahead of the state polls which are due in October. An annual budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore will be made for the scheme, he said. Announcing another welfare scheme, the finance minister said an eligible family of five will get three cooking gas cylinders free every year under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana'.



Maha govt slashes VAT on fuel



The Maharashtra government on Friday slashed the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel in the Mumbai metropolitan region, which will make petrol cheaper by 65 paise per litre and diesel by Rs 2.60 per litre.



The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar during the presentation of the annual state budget. The decision will be applicable only in the Mumbai metropolitan region, he said. The move will cost the state exchequer Rs 200 crore, Pawar said. Talking to reporters later, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "The VAT cut has been proposed in the budget. Once the budget is passed by the state legislative assembly and the council, the decision will come into effect from July 1.