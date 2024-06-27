Uddhav demands complete farm loan waiver, implementation before Maha polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded from the Maharashtra government a complete waiver of farm loans and its implementation before state assembly polls scheduled later this year.



Addressing a press conference here, he also termed the monsoon session of the state legislature that commenced on Thursday as the "send-off" session of the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.



"There should be a complete waiver of farm loans immediately and this should be implemented before the state polls," Thackeray said. The state government will present its budget on Friday. Taking a swipe at the Centre and the state government, Thackeray said these two dispensations are "leakages government", a reference to the NEET exam and reports of water leak at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

