Uddhav demands complete farm loan waiver, implementation before Maha polls

Addressing a press conference, he also termed the monsoon session of the state legislature that commenced on Thursday

Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray attacked the Centre over NEET row. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded from the Maharashtra government a complete waiver of farm loans and its implementation before state assembly polls scheduled later this year.

Addressing a press conference here, he also termed the monsoon session of the state legislature that commenced on Thursday as the "send-off" session of the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"There should be a complete waiver of farm loans immediately and this should be implemented before the state polls," Thackeray said. The state government will present its budget on Friday. Taking a swipe at the Centre and the state government, Thackeray said these two dispensations are "leakages government", a reference to the NEET exam and reports of water leak at the Ayodhya Ram temple.
First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

