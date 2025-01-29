Markets to remain open on Feb 1 for Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025 speech

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE have confirmed that the exchanges will operate full trading sessions on Saturday, as the Union Budget is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In a circular issued on Monday, the exchanges outlined that the equity markets would be open from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, with the commodity derivatives market trading until 5:00 pm. However, the "T0" session will not be scheduled due to a settlement holiday. Pre-market trading will take place from 9:00 am to 9:08 am, and indices will be calculated throughout the day.

Why are markets open on budget day?

The Union Budget , which lays out the government’s fiscal plans for the coming year, significantly impacts market trends, investor sentiment, and stock valuations. Keeping the markets open during the budget presentation allows participants to react in real-time, ensuring transparency and efficient price discovery.

Market analysts will closely monitor the budget’s announcements for their potential effects on economic growth, taxation, government spending, and sector performance. By maintaining market operations on budget day, investors can make informed decisions, promoting fairness and inclusivity across the market.

Are markets always open on budget day?

The move aligns with past practices, where markets have remained open on budget day, such as during the Union Budget announcements on February 1, 2020, and February 28, 2015.

Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 on February 1, marking her eighth consecutive budget presentation.

The previous Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, 2024, after the Lok Sabha elections. An interim budget had been presented on February 1, 2024, covering essential government expenditures.