Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / MP budget FY25 gets 16% hike, boost to women welfare, no new tax. 10 points

MP budget FY25 gets 16% hike, boost to women welfare, no new tax. 10 points

MP deputy CM Jagdish Devda announced an allocation of Rs 26,560 crore for the Women and Child Development Department in the budget, which is a massive boost of 81 per cent compared to FY24

MP CM Mohan Yadav with Deputy CM and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda before presentation of the annual budget in Bhopal, Wednesday. (PTI photo)
MP CM Mohan Yadav with Deputy CM and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda before presentation of the annual budget in Bhopal, Wednesday. (PTI photo)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Madhya Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Wednesday presented the State Budget for the financial year 2024-25 pegged at Rs 3,65,067 crores, a substantial hike of 16 per cent compared to the last budget which was Rs 3.14 trillion.

Devda presented the budget amid a huge uproar caused by the Opposition Congress party over the alleged nursing college scam.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

10 updates on Madhya Pradesh budget 2024-25:

1) Devda announced an allocation of Rs 26,560 crore for the Women and Child Development Department in the Budget, which is a massive boost of 81 per cent compared to the budget estimate for the year 2023-24. 

2) A total of Rs 21,444 crore has been proposed for the health sector in the Budget. The government also announced Rs 66,605 crore for agriculture and allied sectors and Rs 52,682 crore for the education sector.

3) The sports and youth welfare sector has been allocated Rs 586 crore in the new Budget. Devda announced Rs 10,279 crore for public health engineering. The Culture department has got a Rs 1,081 crore proposal in the Budget.

4) In the energy sector, the government has allocated Rs 19,406 crore, a nearly Rs 1,000 crore hike compared to the last financial year.

More From This Section

Govt to hike rural housing subsidies to $6.5 bn after poll setback: Report

Power sector Budget wish list: Funds for green energy, more domestic mfg

Union Budget 2024-25: MSMEs bat for Rs 5,000 crore export booster

To boost electronics production, ICEA demands lower input tariffs in Budget

Budget Watch: Govt may announce new 5G initiatives, focus on R&D for 6G


5) For the construction and maintenance of irrigation projects in Madhya Pradesh, Rs 13,596 crore has been proposed by the Mohan Yadav-led Bharatiya Janata Party government.

6) The government has also announced a Rs 40,804 crore proposal under the Scheduled Tribes Sub-Plan, aimed at bringing the community into mainstream society. A similar proposal of Rs 27,900 crore has been announced for the Scheduled Caste community. Additionally, Rs 1,704 crore has been proposed for backward classes, minority welfare, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities, Devda said.

7) The proposal for rural development has got a higher allocation compared to urban development. While Rs 27,870 crore is proposed for panchayat and rural development for FY 2024-25, Rs 16,744 crore is proposed for urban development.

8) The government has also announced a boost for public welfare schemes including pensions, which have got a proposal of Rs 4,421 crore in the budget, a 15 per cent rise from last year.

9)  The MP government has allocated Rs 4,190 crore for the industry sector, a substantial increase of about 40 per cent from last year.

10) Devda termed the new budget as ‘sarvsparshi’ (all-inclusive), in which no new taxes were announced. The capital outlay for 2024-25 is estimated at 4.25 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MP finance minister presents state budget amid ruckus by opposition

Madhya Pradesh government earns record revenue from excise this year

Madhya Pradesh govt to provide free training to youth for Agniveer Yojana

MP Cabinet approves Rs 164 cr to build super speciality hospital in Rewa

Tech wrap Jul 3: Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Meta AI in WhatsApp, and more

Topics :Mohan YadavMadhya Pradesh BudgetMadhya PradeshStates budgetBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story