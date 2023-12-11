Home / Budget / News / No separate budget under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, says govt

No separate budget under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, says govt

Under the AKAM, more than 2 lakh events, and programmes have been organised in the last two years. The entire country participated in these events, the government said

An aerial view of the new and old Parliament building in New Delhi, India. (File)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

There was "no separate budget" under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and all the ministries, state governments and their attached bodies incurred the expenditure on the events organised by them from their budget heads, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha when asked about the aim and objectives of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) programme, along with the list of state-wise events.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The minister was also asked for details of the funds utilised for these events, state-wise.

"There was no separate budget under AKAM. Hence, all the ministries/departments, state governments, UTs and their attached/subordinate/autonomous bodies, and PSUs incur the expenditure on the events organised by them from their respective budget heads," Reddy said.

The 75-week countdown to August 15, 2023, not only commemorated 75 years of independence but also the glorious history and unique diversity of the country's people, culture, and languages, he said.

"This Mahotsav was celebrated as a Jan Utsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari. The prime minister not only started off a 75-weeklong festival but also flagged off a metaphorical 386 km Dandi March to celebrate the 91st Anniversary of the historic Salt March," the minister said in his response.

Under the AKAM, more than 2 lakh events, and programmes have been organised in the last two years. The entire country participated in these events, he said.

Of the 2 lakh events, about 1.9 lakh held under ministries, departments, states or UTs have been published on the website, he added.

"A Digital District Repository has been compiled to discover and document stories of people, events, and places linked to the freedom struggle of India at the micro level of the district," Reddy said.

"As on date, about 14,500 stories have been compiled and uploaded on the portal. These stories are broadly classified under the heading - people and personalities, events and happenings, hidden treasures - built and natural heritage, and living traditions and art forms," Reddy said.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Dedicate yourselves to make India great in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal': Shah

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Govt to stick to Rs 34 trillion tax collection goal in revised estimate

Union Budget 2023-24 highlights: Here's the complete overview of Budget

No 'spectacular announcements' in interim Budget, says FM Sitharaman

No 'spectacular announcement' likely in Feb 1 Budget, says finance minister

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :central governmentCulture MinistryParliament winter session

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story