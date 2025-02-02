Not only for Bihar but for India: Union Minister Manjhi defends Budget

Amid opposition criticism, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has praised the Union Budget, saying that it is not only for Bihar but for the entire nation and is a significant step toward fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'

"PM Modi is worried a lot for the North East and as a result, he is working a lot for the development of people of North East...The budget is not only for Bihar but for the whole nation...This is a very positive and important step towards fulfilling PM Modi's resolve of 'Viksit Bharat," he said.

"We are thankful that the Makhana Board has been formed...This is a very good budget as it provides benefits to all the sections of the society," Manjhi added.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several incentives for Bihar, where assembly elections are due toward the end of this year.

She announced that Greenfield airports would be developed in Bihar, in addition to expanding the capacity of Patna Airport and constructing a brownfield airport in Bihta.

She also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

This ignited criticism from the opposition parties who accused the Centre of presenting a Budget specifically for Bihar state.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused the Union Government of ignoring the farmers and the people of Punjab.

"Look at the names of the states - Bihar, which is going to elections. Only Bihar, Bihar, Bihar. There was no mention of Punjab. Farmers are sitting in protest for the past 4 years over legal guarantee for MSP. What did they announce for farmers? Makhana Board. This was an anti-farmer Budget. Farmers who are fighting for their rights were not heard, this is sad," she said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also accused the Centre of ignoring other states in this year's Union Budget.

"I fail to understand that was this a budget of government of India or was this a budget of government of Bihar? Have you heard the name of another state than Bihar in the entire budgetary speech of the union finance minister?" Tewari told ANI.