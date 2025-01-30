Economic Survey 2024-25: What it is and when will it be presented

The Economic Survey 2024-25 is set to be released on Friday, providing a comprehensive review of India's economic performance over the past financial year. The report, published a day before the Union Budget , will outline key trends in sectors such as agriculture, industry, and services while suggesting policy measures to address economic challenges and drive growth.

This year the document comes only six months after the last economic survey was presented. This is because 2024 was an election year in India, therefore the survey was presented in July ahead of the full Budget 2024.

What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is an annual report from the Ministry of Finance that offers an in-depth analysis of the economy's current state and future outlook. It serves as a crucial reference point for policymakers, economists, and industry stakeholders by highlighting key macroeconomic trends, assessing government policies, and suggesting fiscal strategies.

Who prepares the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is prepared by the economic division of the department of economic affairs under the guidance of the chief economic advisor (CEA). India's current CEA, V Anantha Nageswaran , will present the Economic Survey 2024-25 before the Parliament on Friday.

Economic Survey: Date and time

How to read the Economic Survey?

The report is divided into two sections:

Part A: Evaluates macroeconomic trends, including fiscal performance, growth projections, and external factors affecting the economy.

Part B: Examines socio-economic issues such as education, employment, poverty, climate change, and sectoral policy recommendations.

Why is the Economic Survey Important?

The Survey plays a pivotal role in shaping economic policies by offering a detailed assessment of economic indicators such as:

GDP growth

Inflation trends

Agricultural and industrial output

Employment levels

Foreign exchange reserves

Money supply and fiscal trends

By analysing these factors, the Survey helps in setting realistic revenue and expenditure targets, prioritising critical sectors, and aligning domestic policies with global economic shifts. It also aids in managing public and market expectations by providing a transparent outlook on the economy.

Economic Survey 2023-24 highlights

The last Economic Survey, presented in Parliament on July 22 2024 by CEA Nageswaran, projected real GDP growth between 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent for FY25.

It identified strong domestic investment, improved agricultural output, and rising exports as major contributors to economic growth. However, it also cautioned against potential risks such as geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and disruptions in global trade.

Can anyone access the Economic Survey document?

Yes. Following its presentation in Parliament, the Economic Survey 2024-25 will be made available on the official India Budget website. The platform, managed by the Ministry of Finance, also provides access to previous years’ reports for public reference.

Key stories and insights on the Economic Survey can also be found on the Business Standard website and social media channels.

Union Budget 2025

The release of the Economic Survey marks the beginning of the Budget session in Parliament, which runs from January 31 to April 4, 2025. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, detailing the government’s fiscal priorities, revenue allocations, and policy directions for the upcoming financial year.

While the Union Budget outlines government spending and revenue plans, the Economic Survey provides essential context, helping stakeholders understand the broader economic landscape influencing budgetary decisions. Together, these documents offer a roadmap for India's economic policies in the coming year.

The Economic Survey is scheduled to be tabled at 11:00 am in Parliament on Friday, January 31.